Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

CCRN stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

