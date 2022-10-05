Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

CCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,464.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,891.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 5.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. The business had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Further Reading

