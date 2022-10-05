CropperFinance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58,765.00 (CRP)

CropperFinance (CRP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One CropperFinance coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CropperFinance has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CropperFinance has a market cap of $8.39 million and $58,765.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance launched on November 4th, 2021. CropperFinance’s total supply is 499,896,972 coins. The official website for CropperFinance is cropper.finance. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CropperFinance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CropperFinance's main attribute is yield farming. The mission is to make farming more accessible for all new projects within the Solana network. Yield farming has gained popularity in the last couple of months, and we believe that it will become even more sought after, with an even brighter outlook for the future where it should become an essential part of any project.On the CropperFinance platform, all Solana projects and their tokens will be able to create a liquidity pool. Once a liquidity pool is created, the project that created the pool will be able to launch its own farm where its token holders will be able to add liquidity. The creator of the farm will be able to choose:The farming pair (SPL-token/USDC, SPL-token/CRP) The supply released through farming The weekly emission reduction The type of farm (locked or not) (Note: that all the rewards from locked farms are unlocked)All projects which want to create a new farm will be charged a fee in $CRP. $CRP farming pairs will be exempt from this charge and the locked farm will get an additional yield in $CRP.“CRP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

