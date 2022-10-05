Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.08.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

CRR.UN opened at C$14.81 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 1,780.08%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

