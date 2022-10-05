Critical Comparison: iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Teradata and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 2 5 0 2.33 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Teradata presently has a consensus target price of $51.78, suggesting a potential upside of 64.90%. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,666.30%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Teradata.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 4.41% 34.05% 5.79% iClick Interactive Asia Group -24.94% -10.47% -6.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teradata and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Teradata and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.92 billion 1.71 $147.00 million $0.73 42.99 iClick Interactive Asia Group $307.70 million 0.12 -$19.57 million ($0.62) -0.59

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group. iClick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Teradata has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradata beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture and ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. In addition, it offers support and maintenance services. The company serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

