Critical Comparison: Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Burnham and NuScale Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Burnham alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burnham 0.96% 2.38% 1.35% NuScale Power N/A -35.39% -6.57%

Volatility & Risk

Burnham has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuScale Power has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

30.4% of NuScale Power shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Burnham and NuScale Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burnham 0 0 0 0 N/A NuScale Power 0 1 3 0 2.75

NuScale Power has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.31%. Given NuScale Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than Burnham.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burnham and NuScale Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burnham $218.51 million 0.20 $1.02 million $0.50 26.00 NuScale Power N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A

NuScale Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Burnham.

Summary

NuScale Power beats Burnham on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burnham

(Get Rating)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, and copper tube boilers; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. It sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to end-use customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales representatives, directly to contractors, or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About NuScale Power

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.