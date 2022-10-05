Cream (CRM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

Cream (CRM) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $4,605.96 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00038687 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

Cream Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.