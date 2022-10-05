CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Up 9.5% in September

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 94,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CRA International by 2,174.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRA International stock opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

