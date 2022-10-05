COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
COSOL Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About COSOL
Further Reading
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for COSOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSOL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.