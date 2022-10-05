COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

COSOL Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About COSOL

(Get Rating)

COSOL Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services in Australia. It utilizes proprietary software and services to deliver solutions for clients operating in asset-intensive industries with a focus on resource and capital-intensive enterprise asset management and infrastructure-focused systems.

