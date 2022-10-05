Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 565 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $234.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

