Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 1,058 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBB Research Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 286,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

