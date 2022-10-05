Corundum Group Inc. Invests $4.05 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

