Corundum Group Inc. Has $646,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

TMO opened at $539.93 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.32. The company has a market capitalization of $211.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

