Corundum Group Inc. Buys 188 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a market cap of $244.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

