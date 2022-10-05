Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 454 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.77.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.