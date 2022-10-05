Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 372 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 54,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6,149.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 302,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,245 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 51,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE USB opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

