Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Up 7.9% in September

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Corsair Gaming Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $283.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after buying an additional 2,878,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after buying an additional 692,493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 82,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 58,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,738 shares during the period. 22.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading

