Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.13.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

STZ stock opened at $237.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

