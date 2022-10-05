Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

