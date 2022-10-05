Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 845 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $314.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.20 and a 200 day moving average of $318.62. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.87.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

