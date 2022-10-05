Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

