Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Buys 1,951 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

