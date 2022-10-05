Contrasting Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Mettler-Toledo International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mettler-Toledo International 1 2 2 0 2.20

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.25%. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus price target of $1,338.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.93%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

62.9% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -335.93% -26.28% -23.93% Mettler-Toledo International 21.23% 799.34% 25.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 6.81 -$73.52 million ($1.72) -2.19 Mettler-Toledo International $3.72 billion 7.29 $768.98 million $35.49 33.93

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems. Rapid Micro Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mettler-Toledo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments. Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection, x-ray, checkweighing, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems. The company's retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, stand-alone scales, and automated packaging and labeling solutions for handling fresh goods. It serves the life science industry, independent research organizations, and testing labs; food and beverage manufacturers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

