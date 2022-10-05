Contrasting Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) & Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Change Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A Change Healthcare $3.48 billion 2.59 -$57.39 million ($0.24) -114.54

Adit EdTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

76.7% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -10.67% 0.54% Change Healthcare -2.20% 12.02% 4.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Change Healthcare 0 5 1 0 2.17

Change Healthcare has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, clinical decision support, value-based payment, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment provides solutions for financial, administrative, and clinical and pharmacy transactions; connected consumer health; network; electronic payments; data; pharmacy; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment offers solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company serves commercial insurers, private insurers, BlueCross Blue Shield plans, Medicare/Medicaid plans, provider-sponsored payers, third party administrators, emerging technology and data-driven health plans, and other specialty health benefits insurers, as well as hospitals and health systems, physician practices, dentists, pharmacies, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, telehealth providers, senior care facilities, laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Change Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

