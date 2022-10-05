ContentBox Market Capitalization Tops $648,000.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $648,000.00 and $79,412.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007656 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

