Content Neutrality Network (CNN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.00

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $303,534.00 and $5.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network’s genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. TelegramWhitepaper”

