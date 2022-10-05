Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Trading Down 5.3%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.27. 2,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

Consumers Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.16.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

