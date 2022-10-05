Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.72 million.

CCSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CCSI opened at 48.75 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 37.75 and a 1-year high of 69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of 52.17 and a 200-day moving average of 51.07.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The company had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 94.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

