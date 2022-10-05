Conceal (CCX) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,630.00

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $895,323.90 and $6,630.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,751 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment.Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

