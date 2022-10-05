comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 178,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 369,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
comScore Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in comScore by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 275,939 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in comScore by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,848,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in comScore by 69.3% in the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in comScore by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 190,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
comScore Company Profile
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.
Read More
