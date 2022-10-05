Comparing Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 38.56% 29.54% 1.83% Washington Trust Bancorp 31.97% 14.28% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Customers Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 3 5 0 2.63 Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $64.57, suggesting a potential upside of 95.43%. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Washington Trust Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $858.75 million 1.25 $314.65 million $9.98 3.31 Washington Trust Bancorp $245.39 million 3.40 $76.87 million $4.30 11.30

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Washington Trust Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans. It also offers traditional banking activities, including mobile phone banking, internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, merchant processing services, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 12 full-service branches, as well as limited production and administrative offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania, including Bucks, Berks, Chester, Philadelphia, and Delaware Counties; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Rye Brook and New York; Hamilton, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Washington D.C.; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Orlando, Florida; and Wilmington, North Carolina. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer; and offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2021, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island, 13 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island, and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

