Community Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (COMT)

Community Token (COMT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Community Token has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $13,604.00 worth of Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Community Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Community Token has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Community Token

Community Token’s launch date was January 5th, 2022. Community Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Community Token is https://reddit.com/r/CommunityMetaverse. Community Token’s official Twitter account is @com_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Community Token is www.communitymetaverse.space.

According to CryptoCompare, “Community Token (COMT) it’s the official currency for all Community Metaverse products and systems (except in the Voting System).The total supply will be 1,000,000,000,000,000 (one quadrillion) tokens. Total commission on transactions – 4%: 1% tax – to the Development/Marketing Wallet 1% tax – as dividends for CVP holders through staking. Dividends will be sent to staking contracts and distributed between all holders who stake CVP 2% tax – will be redistributed between holdersCommunity Metaverse aims to present a truly transparent and fully community-driven ecosystem. Giving holders full authority to make decisions (through our Voting System) on which direction to take, and which products to create.”

