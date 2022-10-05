Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 141,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,886,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

