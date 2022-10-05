Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 449,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 1.53. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $89.50 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

