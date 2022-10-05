Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.02

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
Clinigen Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.
Clinigen Group Company Profile
Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Services and Products divisions. The company provides a set of niche and high value services to pharma and biotech clients prior to product launch.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clinigen Group (CLIGF)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.