Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.00

Shares of Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.74), with a volume of 1761025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.10 ($0.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Civitas Social Housing to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Civitas Social Housing Trading Down 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11. The company has a market capitalization of £369.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.29.

Civitas Social Housing Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.39. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.75%.

In other news, insider Michael Wrobel bought 79,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £59,551.50 ($71,956.86).

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

