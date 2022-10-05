Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.00

Shares of Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.74), with a volume of 1761025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.10 ($0.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Civitas Social Housing to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Civitas Social Housing Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £369.90 million and a P/E ratio of 884.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.65.

Civitas Social Housing Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.75%.

In other news, insider Michael Wrobel acquired 79,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £59,551.50 ($71,956.86).

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

