Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Short Interest Update

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 194,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Stock Up 0.0 %

CZNC opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $373.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 26.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

