Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,288 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.03. 45,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.18. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

