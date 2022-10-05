Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.94

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.94 and traded as high as $23.44. Chuy’s shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 131,561 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Chuy’s Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $470.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,060,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,646,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chuy’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 853,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 78,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

