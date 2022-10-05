Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.97-$2.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.93.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.78. 3,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.58.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 12.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Kidder Stephen W increased its position in Church & Dwight by 30.5% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 49.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

