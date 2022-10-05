Christopher Nardecchia Sells 428 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.83. 777,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

