Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given New 460.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from 550.00 to 460.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $501.25.

Shares of CHYHY opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

