Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

