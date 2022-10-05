Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $143,000 Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Monroe Capital worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 68.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Monroe Capital Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.79%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

