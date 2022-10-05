Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,200 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,381 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 353,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 199,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Canopy Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

