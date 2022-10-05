Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $5.93. Chimera Investment shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 32,028 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CIM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -141.54%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile



Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

