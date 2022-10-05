Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) PT Lowered to $7.00

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIM. Barclays cut their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Chimera Investment Stock Up 16.9 %
CIM opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 560,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,346,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 54.7% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.