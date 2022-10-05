Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) PT Lowered to $7.00

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIM. Barclays cut their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 16.9 %

CIM opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 560,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,346,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 54.7% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

