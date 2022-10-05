ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.88

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.88 and last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 35597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,242,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,242,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,601.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,760 shares of company stock worth $10,749,838 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 105,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

