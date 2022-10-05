Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to Buy by Erste Group Bank

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,530,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after buying an additional 116,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

